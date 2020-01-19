|
Mrs. CHERYL (LAUR) PEAL, 67, of Cross Lanes, passed away January 15, 2020.
Cheryl is the daughter of the late Harry J.W. and Mary Elizabeth Laur of Pittsburgh, PA. She is retired from the WV State Supreme Court of Appeals as a Kanawha County Juvenile Probation Officer with over 30 years of service; member of the WV Probation Officers Association and a Licensed Social Worker. Cheryl had numerous accomplishments in life but her greatest joy was being a mother to all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Charles Peal; children, Andrew "Andy" Peal of Massachusetts, Katherine "Katie" (Mahmoud) Al-Widyan of Paris, France, and Elyse Peal of Charleston; grandchildren, Lina of Paris, and Charles and Adalynne, both of Charleston; sister-in-law, Beth McDowell of Charleston, SC, and nephew, Philip (Emma) McDowell, and their son, Cooper of Charleston, SC.
A celebration of Cheryl's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Mountain Mission, 1620 7th Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Poca, WV, is serving the Peal family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 19, 2020