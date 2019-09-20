|
|
CHESTER "DAVID" CARNEY JR., 63, of Charleston, passed away, September 15, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C. David and Dorothy J. Carney, and sister, Dawn Renee Wellman.
He was owner and operator of the Village Cafe, Sissonville.
Surviving are wife, Kathy; son, David (Sande); brothers, Dennis and Richard Carney; grandchildren, Devin and Sierra Carney; one brand new great-grandson; several nieces and nephews; loads of friends; and fur babies, Louie and Kilito.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., with Pastor Christopher Keeton officiating. Burial will follow in Carney - Short Cemetery, Charleston.
Visitation with the family will be two hours prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Carney Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 20, 2019