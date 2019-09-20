Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Carney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester "David" Carney Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chester "David" Carney Jr. Obituary

CHESTER "DAVID" CARNEY JR., 63, of Charleston, passed away, September 15, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C. David and Dorothy J. Carney, and sister, Dawn Renee Wellman.
He was owner and operator of the Village Cafe, Sissonville.
Surviving are wife, Kathy; son, David (Sande); brothers, Dennis and Richard Carney; grandchildren, Devin and Sierra Carney; one brand new great-grandson; several nieces and nephews; loads of friends; and fur babies, Louie and Kilito.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., with Pastor Christopher Keeton officiating. Burial will follow in Carney - Short Cemetery, Charleston.
Visitation with the family will be two hours prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Carney Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now