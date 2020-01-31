|
|
CHESTER HENSLEY, 76, of St. Albans, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born in St. Albans, to the late William and Lucy Ward Hensley. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Dolly Larck, Virginia Wileman and husband Allen Wileman, and Dorothy Gillispie; brothers, Donald, Billy, and Luther Hensley; special niece, Carol Chandler; and great-grandson, Owen Dye.
Chester was a proud veteran and served a part of his time during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Chrysler Corporation in 1979, Kanawha County Board of Education in 2009, and Teays Hill Cemetery Assocation in 2019.
Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 55 years, Rhoda Lunsford Hensley; his daughter, Sandy Cunningham (Charles); son, Shannon Hensley of St. Albans; ex-daughter-in-law, Jennifer Hensley of Florida; three surrogate daughters: Della Estep, Michelle Scarberry, and Patricia Hensley; seven grandchildren, three surrogate grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren; and his Lone Ranger movie buddy and surrogate granddaughter, Ashley Meddings.
We would like to thank everyone who has and continues to provide us with a strong support system during this difficult time.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Stephen Neese officiating. Burial will be in Teays Hill Cemetery, St. Albans, with Military Honors.
Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral service.
You may visit Chester's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfunerahome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Hensley family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 31, 2020