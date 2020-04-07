Home

Chester R. Sargent Obituary
CHESTER R. SARGENT, 91, of Dunbar passed away on April 4, 2020, after A long illness, at Hubbard Hospice House West.
Chester was a member of The First Church of God, Dunbar and retired from Ben Franklin Career Center as a welding instructor.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Geoffrey Sargent; and sister, Helen Spencer.
Chester is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Dolores; sons, Clifford, of Raleigh, NC Chester Jr. (Linda) of Scott Depot, and John (Lisa) of Hurricane; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five sisters and one brother.
A private service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 McCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 7, 2020
