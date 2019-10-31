Home

Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
View Map
CHESTER ROY CARNES, 71, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on October 28, 2019, at Thomas Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family at the time of his passing.
Chester was born in Charleston, WV, on February 27, 1948, to the late Leroy and Mazie Carnes.
He is also preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts and uncles.
He retired from Blind Industries in Cumberland, Maryland, and attended St. Andrew United Methodist Church. Chester was blind, but very independent.
He touched the hearts of many.
Chester is survived by brothers, Perry and Libbie Carnes, Danny and Stephanie Carnes; sister, Helen and Jim Burns, all of St. Albans, with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 1, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Jonathan Dierdorff officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
You may visit Chester's tribute page at bartlett nicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, WV, is honored to serve the Carnes family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 31, 2019
