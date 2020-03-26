Home

Services
Evans Funeral Home
334 Crawley Creek Rd
Chapmanville, WV 25508
304-855-3232
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
334 Crawley Creek Rd
Chapmanville, WV 25508
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Highland Memory Gardens
Resources
Cheyenne Dingess Obituary
CHEYENNE DINGESS, 23, of Chapmanville, departed this life March 24, 2020, near Chapmanville. Due to the CDC and State's recent mandate on public gatherings, relating to COVID-19, Graveside Service is 11 a.m. March 28 at Highland Memory Gardens, Godby. Friends may call 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. Friday at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville. Following the government's protocol and safety of the public, we will keep it to 10 or less visitors at a time in the chapel. Plan accordingly.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 26, 2020
