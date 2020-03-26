|
CHEYENNE DINGESS, 23, of Chapmanville, departed this life March 24, 2020, near Chapmanville. Due to the CDC and State's recent mandate on public gatherings, relating to COVID-19, Graveside Service is 11 a.m. March 28 at Highland Memory Gardens, Godby. Friends may call 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. Friday at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville. Following the government's protocol and safety of the public, we will keep it to 10 or less visitors at a time in the chapel. Plan accordingly.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 26, 2020