Christina Lee (Cline) Shelton

Christina Lee (Cline) Shelton Obituary
CHRISTINA LEE (CLINE) SHELTON, 68, of Swiss, entered into rest Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Born July 3, 1951, in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Delvie and Virginia (Dickinson) Cline.
Christina is survived by her sons, William H. (Leigh Anne) Shelton III of Summersville and David Matthew Shelton of Glen Ferris; brother, Mark Cline (Pam); grandchildren, David Matthew Shelton II, William Scott Shelton, Kaylynn Mae Tucker, Nina Beth Halstead, Breanna Marie Shelton; and great - grandchild, Rowan Dean Tucker.
A private graveside service will be held at Neil Cemetery, Lockwood.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. penningtonfuneral.com.
Pennington Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Shelton family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 16, 2020
