|
|
CHRISTINE MOORE BEAVER, also known as "Cricket," passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, in Charleston.
Cricket was born March 1, 1930, in Bomont, in the home of her late parents, Forrest and Ernie Moore. She was a graduate of Clay County High School, Class of 1947, and completed her nurse's training at Kanawha Valley Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1950. She enjoyed reunion / alumni activities with both schools until her recent change of health.
Cricket spent the majority of her nursing career at Union Carbide, working both at the Tech Center and the South Charleston Plant for a combined total of 32 years. While employed by Carbide, she met the love of her life, the late Ed Beaver, to whom she was happily married for nearly 62 years.
Cricket was a devout Christian and was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church for nearly 60 years, serving on multiple boards and committees. Additionally, she was a member of Charleston Tiskelwah #45 Eastern Star and active with her water aerobics class at the South Charleston Rec Center.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Ruth Moore D'Onofrio.
She is survived by her son, David Beaver (Amy); granddaughters, Jill and Gwen Beaver; brothers, Guy Moore and Duane Moore; and multiple nephews and nieces.
The family would like to thank Dr. John Kelly, Sue Price, and Hospice for the love and care given. We would also like to thank all of her friends who called, visited, and showed so many acts of kindness -- she felt she could never repay you.
Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 27, at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, Cricket requested donations be sent to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 26, 2019