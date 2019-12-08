|
|
CHRISTINE JEANETTE (ROBINSON) NESBITT, 97, of Rand, W.Va., passed away at home on Friday, November 29, 2019.
She was known as Jeanette or Jean to her friends and family.
Jeanette was born October 8, 1922, to the late McKinley and Katherine Robinson in Newton Crossing, N.C., while they were visiting relatives.
She spent most of her childhood in Ward Hollow, W.Va., then moved to NYC, N.Y., at the age of 16.
She owned and operated the Hotel Fane in Harlem until her retirement in 2010.
In addition to her parents, Jeanette was predeceased by her brothers: James, Lorenzo "Joe," Wilbur "Bill," Walter "Dump," Alvin "Saing," Oswald "Oz," Robert "Bobby," Chauncey, and her sister, Audrey.
Jeanette is survived by her brother, Reverend Donald "Meechie" Robinson of Washington, D.C.; two sisters: Gwendolyn "Tootso" Adams of Youngstown, Ohio, and Brenda Robinson of Rand, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Hideko "Moto" Robinson of Rand, W.Va., as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She lived in Rand, W.Va., with her sister, Brenda, and her loving niece.
A memorial servicewill be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 8, 2019