

CHRISTINE SUE FLANNAGAN, 66, of Waterloo, Iowa, and 27-year resident of Hurricane W.Va., passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Grandma Chris was loved for her childlike enthusiasm, loud games of tag with water balloons and bubbles, and seeing her grandkids frolic in a sprinkler - even participating in joyful games of hide and seek. She fueled the imaginations of those around her. And like many grandmothers, gave too many treats.

Chris was preceded in death by her husband, Richard James Flannagan; her parents, Alvin and Maxine Schroeder of Waterloo, Iowa; and granddaughter, Penny Flannagan.

She is survived by siblings Larry, Russel and Rosemary Schroeder; two children, Amy Hall and Joseph Flannagan; and grandchildren, Katie and Emily Fuller, and Michael, Ian and Calista Flannagan. Services will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, in the mausoleum chapel at Valley View Memorial Gardens in Hurricane.

