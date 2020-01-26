|
|
CHRISTOPHER KELLY ROGERS, 40, of Hurricane, W.Va., formerly of Cassopolis, Mich., passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020.
He was a graduate and Valedictorian of Ross Beatty High School in Cassopolis, and a graduate of the University of Michigan. He worked in the technology field as an IBM Certified Computer Administrator.
Born December 6, 1977, in Niles, Mich., he was the son of Lawrence H. and Janet S. Rogers of Hurricane, W.Va.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Scott Rogers of Salem, Ore.; uncles, James (Mary) Rogers of Eleanor, W.Va., and Donald (Elizabeth) Hall of London, W.Va.; aunt, Jenny Rogers (Kenneth) Cantley of Shelbyville, Ky.; cousins, Holly (B.J.) Deweese, Tara Mays, Kathlene Hall Ciappina and Meridith Hall Huffman, Barbie (Monty) Delong, Teresa (Darrin) Brown. Chris is also survived by several extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Rogers family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynes funeralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 26, 2020