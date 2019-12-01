Home

Christopher R. Fletcher Obituary
CHRISTOPHER R. FLETCHER, 60, of St. Albans, passed away November 25, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston. Memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at First Baptist Church, 2nd Street and Sixth Ave., St. Albans. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the memorial service. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Fletcher family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 1, 2019
