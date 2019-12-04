Home

Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
2nd Street and Sixth Ave.
St. Albans, WV

Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
2nd Street and Sixth Ave.
St. Albans, WV

Christopher R. Fletcher Obituary

CHRISTOPHER R. FLETCHER, 60, of St. Albans, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald R. Fletcher.
Chris was employed by Teays Properties, Hurricane. He was a member of the St. Albans Moose Lodge # 868. He was a graduate of St. Albans High School, class of 1977, and attended West Virginia University.
Surviving are his loving wife of seven years, Terry L. Fletcher; sons, Ben Fletcher and Jacob Fletcher; step-sons, Stephen McNeely and Matthew McNeely; step-daughter, Alicia McNeely; mother and step-father, Janet and Jim Ruch; brothers, Donald Ray Fletcher II and Steve G. Fletcher; step-brothers, James Ruch II and John W. Ruch; step-sisters, Patty R. Holt and Jane Ingram; three grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at First Baptist Church, 2nd Street and Sixth Ave., St. Albans, with the Rev. Joel M. Harpold officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.
You may visit Chris's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Fletcher family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 4, 2019
