Christopher Ray Jarrett

CHRISTOPHER RAY JARRETT, 48, of Reedsville, WV, entered into rest at the VA Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA on July 25, 2019.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay, with Minister Darius Walker officiating. Burial will promptly follow in Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore, WV.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019
