Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
(304) 756-3111
Christopher Ray Wright

Christopher Ray Wright Obituary
CHRISTOPHER RAY WRIGHT, 61, of Charleston, went home Friday, February 28, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston. A Memorial Service will be 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www. curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been serving families since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 1, 2020
