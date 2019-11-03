|
CINDY A. ELLIS, of Summersville, passed away, Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Summersville Regional Medical Center, Summersville.
She was born September 10, 1953, in Charleston, was a graduate of George Washington High School, University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville.
Cindy worked as a teacher in Jefferson County Schools in Louisville, Ky., for 25 years. She was a source of inspiration for all the children within her care, with an unending level of energy and enthusiasm.
She loved traveling and treasured her many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert V. Ellis and Sally Patterson; her sister, Diane; niece, Emma; and nephew, Chris.
She leaves behind to mourn her loss, her sister, Elaine Ellis, and two nieces, Jenny Yagel and Carol Ramsey; also Pam, Daniel and Brittney; the many friends she made on her journey and the lives she touched as a teacher, cousin, and stepsister.
A special thanks to her wonderful caregivers who brought her so much joy.
Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, in the lower mausoleum of Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or your favorite elementary school in memory of Cindy.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 3, 2019