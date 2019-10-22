|
CINDY DARLENE VICK PITSENBARGER, age 53 of Beckley died October 18, 2019. She was born March 23, 1966 in Roanoke Rapids, NC and was the daughter of the late Tignal Vick Derenda Tripp Clements of Roanoke Rapids.
She truly loved God, her family and friends. She was a former employee of Kaiser Permanente and a member of Solid Rock Worship Center in Oak Hill. Cindy was an avid Ebay seller and loved her yardwork and flowers and was the best Home Interior decorator and she loved to sing.
Surviving: husband Dale Joseph "DJ" Pitsenbarger Jr.; daughter Memory Faith Glenn of Beckley; bonus daughters Chelsea Lynn Pitsenbarger of Pooler, GA and Marissa Nicole Mahon and husband Jamie of Clinton, TN; granddaughter McKenzie; mother and step-father Derenda and Bobby Clements of Roanoke Rapids, NC; brother Scott Vick and wife Amy of Lake Charles, LA; step-sisters Lori Jones and husband Russell of Roanoke Rapids and Susan Wilhelm and husband Jeff of Roanoke Rapids and step-brother Michael Clements and wife Sheri.
Service will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Solid Rock Worship Center in Oak Hill with Pastor Greg Hurley and Rev. Dale Pitsenbarger officiating.
Burial will follow at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Sunset Memorial Park in Beckley.
Friends may call from 5 p.m. until time of service at the church on Wednesday.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements and expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 22, 2019