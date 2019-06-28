|
CLARA A. FURRY, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, departed this world June 25, 2019, returning from West Virginia to her cherished log home in Thaxton, Va.
She is survived by her husband, John C. Furry; her children, Scott W. Furry and his wife Candace, Deena L. Corron and her husband Sean, and John R. Furry and his wife Katherine; and by her grandchildren, John A. Furry and Landon L. Furry.
The visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview, W.Va.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney, W.Va., with Pastor Lee Swor officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Clara's name to Union United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 52, Thaxton, VA 24174.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 28 to June 30, 2019