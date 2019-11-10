Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Jackson County Memory Gardens
Cottageville, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Dell Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Dell Brown Obituary
CLARA DELL BROWN, 88, of Charleston, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at Valley Center in South Charleston.
She was born September 16, 1931, in Jackson County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Victor Marion and Willa Lucille McKown Rollins, former owners of Rollins Lake. Clara was a lifelong Minister's wife and church member who taught Sunday School. She was also very civic minded and involved in organizations such as the Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion Auxillary, and Reedy Senior Citizens. She was also involved in the building process of Jackson General Hospital as an executive secretary for Burton Hildreth.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Walter Oten Brown; son, Larry D. Brown (Cathy) of Georgia; daughters, Cynthia Johnson (John) of Charleston and Vicky L. Skeen of Walton, KY. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lucilla Mae Brown, and a brother James Rollins.
A graveside service will be held 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, at Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville, with Pastor Ronald Blevins officiating.
Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.way brightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -