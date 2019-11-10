|
CLARA DELL BROWN, 88, of Charleston, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at Valley Center in South Charleston.
She was born September 16, 1931, in Jackson County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Victor Marion and Willa Lucille McKown Rollins, former owners of Rollins Lake. Clara was a lifelong Minister's wife and church member who taught Sunday School. She was also very civic minded and involved in organizations such as the Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion Auxillary, and Reedy Senior Citizens. She was also involved in the building process of Jackson General Hospital as an executive secretary for Burton Hildreth.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Walter Oten Brown; son, Larry D. Brown (Cathy) of Georgia; daughters, Cynthia Johnson (John) of Charleston and Vicky L. Skeen of Walton, KY. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lucilla Mae Brown, and a brother James Rollins.
A graveside service will be held 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, at Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville, with Pastor Ronald Blevins officiating.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 10, 2019