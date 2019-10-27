|
CLARA MARIE TOTTEN, age 79, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on October 17, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul W. and Helen C. Kogut.
Survived by her husband, James E. Totten; daughter, Laurel C. Fischer and husband Karl of New Mexico; and brother, James Kogut.
Clara graduated with a Bachelor's from University of Wisconsin and received her Master's Degree from Oregon State. She worked at Kettering Research Lab in Yellow Springs, Ohio, for several years before choosing to stay at home and raise her daughter.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, at St. George Episcopal Church, 5520 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to in Clara's name.
Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, Ohio; www.tobias funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 27, 2019