Clarence â€œTalâ€ Cheetham

Clarence â€œTalâ€ Cheetham Obituary

CLARENCE "TAL" CHEETHAM, 91, of Dunbar, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 27, 2020.
He was born on July 18, 1928, in Beckley, to the late John and Nellie Cheetham.
Tal was a veteran of the U.S. Army and spent his time in Germany. He was a Christian and longtime member of the Dunbar Church of Christ.
He cherished his family and was a loving father and grandfather. Tal was our rock and would do anything for family. We loved him dearly and he will be greatly missed by us all.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ruth Cheetham; daughter, Linda Miller of Scott Depot; son, Kenneth Cheetham of Berkeley, CA; grandchildren, Stephanie Hayes of Scott Depot, Scott Hayes and wife Sarah of Fairmont; great grandchildren, Gavin, Xander, Brayden, Devon and Brianna.
A private graveside service will be held in Sunset Memorial Park.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 31, 2020
