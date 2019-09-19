|
|
CLARENCE E. PAULEY, 97, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston.
He was born in Woodville, WV, to the late Tivis and Zella M. Wade Pauley. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Helen Fern Pauley.
Clarence was a Real Estates Broker and a Nationwide Insurance Agent. He was a member of the Highlawn Baptist Church, St. Albans. He was a member of the Washington Masonic Lodge # 58 A.F. & A.M., St. Albans, and a member of the Scottish Rite Bodies, Charleston. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his daughter, Janet G. Powell (C.W. "Butch"); son, Ed Pauley (Sharon); sister, Elnora M. Salisbury; grandchildren, Sara Pauley Coffey, Amber Pauley, Angela Powell Coffman and Chad W. Powell; eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 20, at Cunningham Memorial Park, Lower Mausoleum Chapel, St. Albans, with C.W. "Butch" Powell officiating. Entombment will be with Masonic Rites conducted by the Washington Masonic Lodge # 58, St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605-A MacCorkle Ave., South Charleston, WV 25309.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 19, 2019