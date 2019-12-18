Home

Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Edward "Buck" Barker

Clarence Edward "Buck" Barker Obituary
CLARENCE EDWARD "BUCK" BARKER, 98, of Ashford, W.Va., departed this life Monday, December 16, 2019, to be in the presence of our Lord.
He was a WWII Army Veteran. Buck retired from Ferro Corporation of Cleveland, Ohio, and was a member of the Chesapeake Freewill Baptist Church.
Buck was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Sallie Barker; brothers, James and Dempsey Barker; and sisters, Alice Smith and Arlenda "Girlie" Barker.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 71 years, Pauline; sister, Minnie Hunter; 20 nieces and nephews; and 22 great nieces and great nephews.
Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, December 20, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, with Pastors Kenneth Samms and Dan Kelly officiating. Burial will follow at Barker Cemetery in Ashford with military graveside honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org.
Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 18, 2019
