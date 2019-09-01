|
CLARENCE EUGENE WATT, 90, of Charleston, originally of Meadville, PA, passed away on August 28, 2019, at his residence after a short illness.
He was born on February 6, 1929, in Franklin, PA, to Oliver and Peg Watt.
Clarence was a graduate of Meadville High School. While working at Viscose, he decided to attend Edinboro State College for a teaching degree. He taught earth and space science at Conneaut Lake High School for 22 years. While there he enjoyed coaching the boys and girls cross country teams. He did not believe in asking someone to do what he did not do, so he began running marathons with his son, Donald. He also ran the clock for the basketball games.
He was a member of First Christian Church where he served as a deacon and an elder.
Clarence was also a member of the Meadville Rifle Club for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and trapping with his family, and especially fishing on Lake Erie with his family and friends, Bill Fisher and Gary Rubenstraw. Clarence also enjoyed feeding and watching the deer and turkey at his home.
The family would like to thank Lynn, Sally, Jennifer, Connie, and August for the excellent care and support given.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Anna Carpenter Watt; brother, Rev Richard Watt; and great - granddaughter, Samantha.
Clarence is survived by his children, David Watt (Sharon) of Williamsburg, VA, Brenda Shields (Phil) of Charleston, Donald Watt (Linda) of Meadville, PA, and Dennis Watt (Sharon) of Cumming, GA; nine grandchildren; and 13 great - grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery, Guys Mill, PA.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 1, 2019