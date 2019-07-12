Home

Simons-Coleman Funeral Home Inc
12 Railroad Ave
Richwood, WV 26261
(304) 846-2622
Clarence "Jay Bird" Jarvis

Clarence "Jay Bird" Jarvis Obituary
CLARENCE W. "JAY BIRD" JARVIS, 69, of Craigsville, went home peacefully Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, with his family by his side after a long illness. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, in Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Simons - Coleman Funeral Home. Arrangements were made by Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 12 to July 14, 2019
