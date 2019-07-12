|
CLARENCE W. "JAY BIRD" JARVIS, 69, of Craigsville, went home peacefully Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, with his family by his side after a long illness. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, in Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Simons - Coleman Funeral Home. Arrangements were made by Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 12 to July 14, 2019