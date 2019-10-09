Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
O'Dell Funeral Home
Montgomery, WV
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
O'Dell Funeral Home
Montgomery, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Gates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Junior Gates

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Junior Gates Obituary

CLARENCE JUNIOR GATES, age 75, of Gallagher, died September 19, 2019.
He was born May 29, 1944, and was the son of the late George Lilburn and Lucy Elizabeth Gates.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, June.
He was a wrecker driver and worked for Hutch's Wrecker Service in Handley for 37 years.
Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Irene Gates; children, Betty Pearce (Franklin), Linda McBrayer (Philip), George Gates (Mary), Lucy Gates and Clarence Gates Jr.; brothers, Richard, Frank and Charles; and sisters, Linda, Mary, Carol and Karen; 14 grandchildren and 14 great - grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Rev. James Baldwin officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now