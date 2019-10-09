|
CLARENCE JUNIOR GATES, age 75, of Gallagher, died September 19, 2019.
He was born May 29, 1944, and was the son of the late George Lilburn and Lucy Elizabeth Gates.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, June.
He was a wrecker driver and worked for Hutch's Wrecker Service in Handley for 37 years.
Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Irene Gates; children, Betty Pearce (Franklin), Linda McBrayer (Philip), George Gates (Mary), Lucy Gates and Clarence Gates Jr.; brothers, Richard, Frank and Charles; and sisters, Linda, Mary, Carol and Karen; 14 grandchildren and 14 great - grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Rev. James Baldwin officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 9, 2019