Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snodgrass Funeral Home
4122 Maccorkle Ave Sw
South Charleston, WV 25309
(304) 768-7324
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Chambers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Paul Chambers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Paul Chambers Obituary

CLARENCE PAUL CHAMBERS, 66, of Charleston, passed away on October 5, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House.
Born in Madison, Paul graduated from Scott High School and was an Eagle Scout. He attended WVU before graduating from the National School of Heavy Equipment in Charlotte. Paul retired from EI DuPont. He was a member of Kanawha City Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Elks, FOPA, Moose and Eagles lodges.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Opal Chambers; brother, Don; and sister, Virginia Varney.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Connie Chambers; son, Matthew and his wife Raechel of Huntington; daughter, Jessica of Charleston; sister, Sherry (Larry) Setser; brother, Bob; special nephew, Ray (Dana) Varney; and other nieces and nephews.
A service to honor the life of Paul will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston, with Rev. Don Toler officiating. Interment will follow in Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please visit the Snodgrass Funeral Home website for donation information.
Memories of Paul may be shared online by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now