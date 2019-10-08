|
|
CLARENCE PAUL CHAMBERS, 66, of Charleston, passed away on October 5, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House.
Born in Madison, Paul graduated from Scott High School and was an Eagle Scout. He attended WVU before graduating from the National School of Heavy Equipment in Charlotte. Paul retired from EI DuPont. He was a member of Kanawha City Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Elks, FOPA, Moose and Eagles lodges.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Opal Chambers; brother, Don; and sister, Virginia Varney.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Connie Chambers; son, Matthew and his wife Raechel of Huntington; daughter, Jessica of Charleston; sister, Sherry (Larry) Setser; brother, Bob; special nephew, Ray (Dana) Varney; and other nieces and nephews.
A service to honor the life of Paul will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston, with Rev. Don Toler officiating. Interment will follow in Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please visit the Snodgrass Funeral Home website for donation information.
Memories of Paul may be shared online by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 8, 2019