Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence R "BUD" Thomas II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence R "BUD" Thomas II Obituary
CLARENCE R. "BUD" THOMAS, II, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Genesis of Teays Valley.
He was born in 1935 in South Charleston, WV a son of the late Clarence R. Thomas, I and Marietta (Monin) Thomas. He attended school in both South Charleston and St. Albans, graduating from South Charleston High in 1955.
Bud was married to Sandra DeAnn Kuhn that same year and has remained so for 65 years. The couple have two sons, Paul (Katy) and Mark (Wendy) and one daughter, Lisa (Al) Thomas Peery. They have four grandsons, Evan, Mason, Andrew, and Matthew Thomas. Surviving siblings are sisters, Virginia Millo, & Eugenia Thomas; cousins, Harvey Long, Carol Westfall and Arlene Withrow.
Bud worked 39 years in the chemical industry retiring as a maintenance supervisor in 1995. He loved God and all creatures, and thought life was a lot of fun.
There will be a memorial service 2 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, St. Albans. There will be visitation one hour preceding the service. You may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share your memories of bud with the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 815 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV 25177.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Thomas family.[ml(Chapman.jpg)]
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman Funeral Home Inc
Download Now