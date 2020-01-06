|
|
CLARENCE R. "BUD" THOMAS, II, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Genesis of Teays Valley.
He was born in 1935 in South Charleston, WV a son of the late Clarence R. Thomas, I and Marietta (Monin) Thomas. He attended school in both South Charleston and St. Albans, graduating from South Charleston High in 1955.
Bud was married to Sandra DeAnn Kuhn that same year and has remained so for 65 years. The couple have two sons, Paul (Katy) and Mark (Wendy) and one daughter, Lisa (Al) Thomas Peery. They have four grandsons, Evan, Mason, Andrew, and Matthew Thomas. Surviving siblings are sisters, Virginia Millo, & Eugenia Thomas; cousins, Harvey Long, Carol Westfall and Arlene Withrow.
Bud worked 39 years in the chemical industry retiring as a maintenance supervisor in 1995. He loved God and all creatures, and thought life was a lot of fun.
There will be a memorial service 2 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, St. Albans. There will be visitation one hour preceding the service. You may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share your memories of bud with the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 815 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV 25177.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Thomas family.
