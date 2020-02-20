|
|
CLARENCE SHAFFER, 86, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on February 12, 2020, while staying with his family in Las Vegas, Nev.
He was born in Dunbar on March 16, 1933, to Edward G. and Goldie (Kincaid) Shaffer, and married Virginia (Morris) in 1955. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the 101st Airborne as a firefighter.
Clarence worked in construction and was the owner of Shaffer Construction Company. He was a member of Maple Hill Baptist Church and a former deacon at Perryville Baptist Church. He greatly enjoyed teaching Bible study and sharing his knowledge of the scriptures.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Juanita Fisher, Eva Hanna and Zelma Donohue.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia; brothers, Gary (Wayne) of Charleston, Harold of Fredericksburg, Ohio; sisters, Vonna Lawrence of Nitro, Monzella Raines of Charleston; son, Michael (Lisa); grandsons, Michael Jr. (Andrea), Daniel; and three great-grandchildren, Carter, Carson and Eleanor, all of Las Vegas.
Services and burial in the Pittman Cemetery on Elk Two Mile will be at a later date.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 20, 2020