CLARICE BURVAL, 85, of Charleston passed peacefully at home on August 2, 2019 after a long illness.
Clarice was born in Mayo, Florida on June 10, 1934 to the late John P. Tompkins and Leila May Hadden Tompkins. She grew up in north Florida, graduated from Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida and joined the Air Force after high school. Following discharge from the Air Force she attended the University of Georgia where she graduated with a degree in Pharmacy. She worked several years in Houston, Texas as a hospital pharmacist before her marriage to Joseph Burval and moving to Charleston. After the birth of her children she became a full time stay at home mom, dedicating herself to raising her children.
Clarice had a passion for religious study and was well read in religious thought and works. She was a long time member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Charleston where she was involved in all phases of the church ministry, especially the Choir, and Bible Study Group. She loved to sing and sang in church choirs all her life. Clarice never met a stranger and was happiest when engaged in conversation. She always took great interest in everyone she encountered.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Joseph of Charleston, daughter, Susan Anderson of Wauconda, Illinois, sons Dr. Daniel Burval (Roxanne) of Hendersonville, Tennessee and Hayden Tabb (Virginia) of Davenport, Florida, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren, brothers John Tompkins (Helen) New Brunswick, Canada, Paul Tompkins (Kimm) of Ona, Florida, sisters Jeanette Trowell (Randall) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Joyce Dearden (Stephen) of Daytona Beach, Florida. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Stewart, Benjamin Tompkins and Thomas Tompkins and sister, Jo Anne Schanck
Celebration of Clarice's life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, at St. Mathews Episcopal Chruch, 36 Norwood Road, Charleston. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that any contributions be made to St. Mathews Church or to . You may share memories of Clarice by visiting acofwv.com.
Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019