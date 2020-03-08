|
On Monday, March 2 , 2020, CLARK RAYMOND "RAY" PARSONS, loving Father and Grandfather, passed peacefully at his home in Florida. He was 81. Ray was born in South Charleston, West Virginia, on June 30, 1938.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Velma Parsons, and his sister, Audra Parsons Holbart.
He graduated from South Charleston High School with the class of 1956 and then entered the U.S. Air Force, where he proudly served until 1960, when he was discharged into the Reserve.
While still in the Reserve, Ray simultaneously began attending college and starting a family, finding success in both endeavors: he earned a bachelor of science degree from Jacksonville University and four loving children for his efforts.
He is survived by his son, Craig Parsons, and Craig's children, Dylan and Molly. Ray is also survived by three daughters, whom he often humorously referred to by number. Daughter #1: Terri (Parsons) Walkington, her husband, Frankie, and children, Lily and Frankie Jr. Daughter #2: Angie (Parsons) Sollinger, and her daughter, Samantha. Ray's "Favorite #3 Daughter": Christi (Parsons) Ryan, her husband, Mickey, and children, Chase, Jacquelynn, Stone, Christopher.
Ray is also survived by niece Jamie Crawford and nephew Rodney Sanson, and mother of his children, Linda Pauley Parsons Soulier, who proved to be a lifelong friend.
Ray's celebration of life will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at his home, 2428 Kensington Greens, Sun City Center, Florida 33573.
Ray excelled in many sports, but golf was his enduring passion. We will be honoring his memory, then, with a 21-ball salute on the 8th hole outside his back door; you are invited to bring your club and participate.
"Dad, we love you and miss you dearly, but we will see you on the back 9."
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 8, 2020