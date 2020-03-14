|
CLARYCE CANTLEY, 90, of Charleston, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, with family by her side.
Claryce was a lifelong member of Elk Valley Advent Christian Church, was a devoted Sunday School teacher, and superintendent. She was devoted in multiple church activities such as vacation bible school and singing in the choir. Claryce was a retired school teacher for Kanawha County Schools. She was an Alumnus of Morris Harvey College, class of 1962, and a member of the West Virginia Association of Retired School Employees.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Lewis "Clayton" Cantley Sr.; parents, Elmer G. Carte and mother Effie "Jane" Carte; brother, Ralph Carte; sisters, Marilyn Josephine Munson and Betty Francis Hauldren.
Claryce is survived by her sons, Dr. Lewis C. Cantley Jr. of New York, N.Y., Dr. Larry K. Cantley of Winston Salem, N.C., Dr. Lloyd G. Cantley of Guilford, Conn., and daughter, Linda J. Cantley of Charleston, W.Va. She was also survived by grandchildren, Jessica Ardo (Dr. Shane Ardo); great - grandchildren, Ryan and Shane Eleanor of Irvin, Calif., Alycia Cantley of Winston-Salem, N.C., Mario Cantley of Boston, Mass., Alexandra Cantley (Eric Sturgill) of N.Y., N.Y., William Cantley (Sarah) Boston, Mass.; great - grandchildren, Claire, Lucy, Kata, Laura Nygren (Mark Nygren) of Chicago, Ill.
There will be a graveside service held at the Carte Cemetery, Coopers Creek, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, with Pastor Roy Boyd officiating.
Due to medical considerations, the immediate family will not be attending. There will be a ceremony honoring Mrs. Cantley in the near future with the immediate family and friends in attendance.
