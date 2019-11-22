Home

Claude DeVon Miller Jr.

Claude DeVon Miller Jr. Obituary
CLAUDE DeVON MILLER JR. was born in Charleston, WVa., on September 14, 1986, to Claude D. Miller Sr. and Sharon V. Butler-Miller. On November 14, 2019, he was called home peacefully at Montgomery General Hospital, Montgomery, WVa.
Service will be at noon on Saturday, November 23, at St. John's Missionary Baptist Church, Morris Drive, Montgomery, WVa. with Rev. Douglas Mullins officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may call from 11 a.m. till time of service at the church on Saturday.
O'Dell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 22, 2019
