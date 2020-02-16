|
CLAUDE RICHARD MULLENAX, 77, of Dunbar, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
He was born on May 8, 1942, in Charleston, to the late Claude and Thelma Mullenax.
Claude was a retired U.S. Navy veteran, a retired custodian from Kanawha County Schools, and was a member of the Dunbar Church of the Nazarene.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Mullenax; brothers, Joseph Owen Mullenax and Albert William Mullenax; sister, Mary Ann Nugent; and step-grandson, Eric Potesta.
Claude is survived by his sisters, Louise Mondy, Catherine Boggs, and Frances Gessel; step-children, Kimberly Pauley and Timothy Potesta; step-grandson, Michael Potesta.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 17, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Reverend Frank Goff and Reverend Michael Postesta officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020