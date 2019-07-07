|
CLAUDE THOMAS YOUNG JR., 63, of South Charleston, went home Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Charleston.
He was a 1974 graduate of George Washington High School. Tom coached and umpired little league baseball in Kanawha Valley for many years. For Tom, his most important role was being a father and grandfather.
He was predeceased by his father, Claude Thomas Young Sr.
Tom is survived by his mother, Patty Jo Young; children, Justin (Jessica) Young, Ashton (Drew) Holbrook, Brett and Ryan Young; grandchildren, Keith Rose, Savannah and Connor Young, and Emilia Holbrook; brothers, Mark (Renee) Young and David (Tricia) Young; and nephews, David, Grant and Sean Young.
Per his request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 7 to July 9, 2019