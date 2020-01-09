|
|
CLAUDETTE ELIZABETH FLECK SAUNDERS, 84, of Hurricane, formerly of Belle, went home to be with her Lord after a short illness Monday, January 7, 2020.
Claudette was a graduate of DuPont High School and worked and retired from Belle Elementary School. She was a lifelong member of Farrar Memorial Baptist Church, Rand, and most recently attended Teays Valley Baptist Church.
Claudette was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Harvey and Iva Fleck; husband, Wayne Norris Saunders; infant son, Wayne Jr.; son, Kevin Michael Saunders.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Pamela Kay Purdy (Dave) and Jodie Saunders Campbell; daughter - in - law, Tami Saunders; grandchildren, Kevin Wayne Saunders (Nala), Sarah Workman (Nathan) and Caitlyn Campbell (Ryan Berry); great-granddaughters, Harper Elizabeth Campbell and Blaire Nicole Workman.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to Claudette's Hospice team and Doctors John Lilly and John Neville of Dunbar Medical Group for taking such good care of her.
Funeral service for Claudette will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at Chapman Funeral Home, with Pastor Joel Harpold officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. preceding the service.
Memorial contributions can be directed to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave., SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 9, 2020