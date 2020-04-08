|
CLAUDETTE (CURRY) PHILLIPS LADIKA, 84, a resident of Valley Bend, passed from this life Monday, April 6, 2020, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins.
Claudette was born on Saturday, January 4, 1936, in Thomas, a daughter of the late Ruby Phillips.
Claudette was a graduate of Parsons High School with the class of 1953. She had been employed with the WV Department of Corrections, for 29 years, where she served as an institutional magistrate. She enjoyed camping. She was a member of the South Charleston Lions Club and had attended the Leadmine United Methodist Church.
Left to cherish Claudette's memory is one son, William Jones, and wife Kayla, of Tacoma, Wash.; one grandson, Jack; and her companion of 16 years, Mike Ludle.
She was preceded in death by one sister and one half brother. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
A private graveside service will be held at Parsons City Cemetery.
The Hostetler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Claudette (Curry) Phillips Ladika.
Send online condolences to the family at www.hostetler funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 8, 2020