Mrs. CLAUDETTE PATTERSON, affectionately known as "Ms. Sista," was born on June 3, 1934, in Eagle, W.Va., to the late Curtis and Princess Brown. She quietly departed this life Monday, December 23, 2019, in Charleston, W.Va.
Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Brookside Church of God in Christ, Mount Carbon, W.Va., with Dr. Emmitt C. Patterson officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. till time of service on Saturday at the church.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020