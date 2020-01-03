Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Dell Funeral Home - Fayette Pike
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Resources
More Obituaries for Claudette Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mrs. Claudette Patterson


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mrs. Claudette Patterson Obituary
Mrs. CLAUDETTE PATTERSON, affectionately known as "Ms. Sista," was born on June 3, 1934, in Eagle, W.Va., to the late Curtis and Princess Brown. She quietly departed this life Monday, December 23, 2019, in Charleston, W.Va.
Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Brookside Church of God in Christ, Mount Carbon, W.Va., with Dr. Emmitt C. Patterson officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. till time of service on Saturday at the church.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claudette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -