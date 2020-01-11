|
|
CLAUDIE BASIL "BOB" PAYNE II, 72, of Frame, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
He was born June 18, 1947, to the late Claudie B. Payne and Helen Cathrine Rollins Payne.
Bob was a Christian, and served his country in Vietnam. He helped start the Frame Fire Dept. and served as a volunteer fireman for over 40 years. He worked for WV Steel for 20 years and retired from Southern Building Systems.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sandra K. Cox Payne; son, Matthew J. Payne and wife Megan; daughter, Megan D. Payne and O'Brien Grant; granddaughter, Shaela Kole Payne; grandsons, Zavian Isaak Stanfield and Tarek Toure' Payne; sisters, Shirley T. Pittman and Sundra K. Payne and friend, Joyce Lilly; brother and best friend, G. Richard Payne and wife Darlene; and loads of nieces, nephews, and friends who loved him dearly.
A memorial service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, January 13, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Doug Edens officiating.
Visitation will be from 6 to 6:30 p.m. at Hafer Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 11, 2020