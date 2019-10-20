|
|
CLAYTON DEAN PAULEY JR., passed away September 13, 2019, at Atava Health Care in Clarksville, Tenn. He was formerly of Yawkey.
He leaves behind three children, LeAnna (Rowdy) Craft of Pleasant View, Tenn., Michael (Julie) of Franklin, Ky., and Connie Pauley of Ashland City, Tenn.; brother, Clifford Pauley of Yawkey; sister, Gail Stone of Edgewater, Fla.; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, at Orchard Hill Cemetery, Sumerco. VFW 4768 will be conducting the service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 20, 2019