Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clayton Pauley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clayton Dean Pauley Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clayton Dean Pauley Jr. Obituary
CLAYTON DEAN PAULEY JR., passed away September 13, 2019, at Atava Health Care in Clarksville, Tenn. He was formerly of Yawkey.
He leaves behind three children, LeAnna (Rowdy) Craft of Pleasant View, Tenn., Michael (Julie) of Franklin, Ky., and Connie Pauley of Ashland City, Tenn.; brother, Clifford Pauley of Yawkey; sister, Gail Stone of Edgewater, Fla.; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, at Orchard Hill Cemetery, Sumerco. VFW 4768 will be conducting the service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clayton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries