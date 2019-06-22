

CLAYTON E. "BUD" SPANGLER, 81, of Charleston, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019, at the Hubbard Hospice House from a long illness. He was born July 18, 1937, on Witcher Creek to the late Emery E. and Irene P. Spangler.

He was retired from NAPA as a distribution specialist and Kanawha County Voters Registration where he helped set up elections. He enjoyed working on automobiles and helping his neighbors with their projects. He was always busy and couldn't stand to be idle.

Clayton served in the Army as a Specialist 4 during the Berlin crisis in Heidelberg, Germany.

He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Carol Sue Spangler; brothers, Don Spangler and Gene Spangler; and sister, Catherine Spangler.

He is survived by his son, Clayton E. Spangler II and wife, Christi B. Spangler; brothers, Carl Spangler, Fred Spangler, Gary Spangler and Roy Lee Spangler; and sisters, Elizabeth Stricker and Sue Tignor.

Clayton and Christi wish to extend special thanks to Becky Cruickshank, Jo Spangler, Tim Parsons and David Hudnall for all their care and concern during Dad's illness.

A celebration of Clayton's life will be held on Sunday, June 23, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home. There will be a visitation for friends and family to gather from 1 to 2 p.m. and short service will be presented at 2 p.m. with a few words from Celebrant H. R. Whittington and son, Clayton Spangler II.

A reception for immediate family members will follow the service at the funeral home.

The online guestbook for Clayton E. "Bud" Spangler can be accessed at www. stevensandgrass.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 22 to June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary