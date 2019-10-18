|
CLAYTUS KOSSIE O'DELL's faith became sight at the age of 68 when he entered into the Lord's presence on October 12, 2019.
He was born in Richwood, on June 26, 1951, and resided in Leivasy. He was a retired coal miner of 37 years and worked at Safeway (Silver Spring, Md.) for seven years.
He was an avid follower of Christ since the age of 16. One of his passions was reading and studying the word of God. He lived a life that exemplified the love of Christ and he did so everywhere he went. He was the same regardless of if he was at church on Sunday morning, in the back country of Cranberry or in the coal mines. Those who were fortunate enough to know him, know that he was truly one of a kind. During his life, he was a member of Penile Methodist, New Prospect Baptist and Nettie Baptist churches serving as deacon, Sunday school superintendent, mentor, teacher and preacher.
His hobbies included hunting and fishing, walking, gardening, traveling, fulfilling his wife and daughters to-do lists and spending time with family. He was a devoted and loving grandfather by going to his grandson's weekly therapy appointments for Autism.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kossie O'Dell and Norma Thomas O'Dell, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ray Amick and Virginia Hoke Amick.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 47 years, Pamela Jean Amick O'Dell. They were high school sweethearts and had a love only comparable to a fairy tale. According to him, she was his first and last love, his beautiful Pammy Jean; his daughters, Pamela Michelle O'Dell and Megan Nicole O'Dell Bailes; son-in-law, Jeremy Richard Bailes; grandson and little buddy, Kasen Raye Bailes; granddaughters, Ashley Marie Bailes and Sarah Lynn Bailes; sisters, Naomi Boothe, Juanita Moore, Norma Wolverton, Drema O'Dell, Juliette Chapman; brothers, Clifford O'Dell, Clayton O'Dell and Charles O'Dell; brothers-in-law, Fred Amick and James Amick; and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle, with Rev. Troy George officiating. Burial will follow at the Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville. Friends may call from 12 noon until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, family request memorial contributions be made to Cornerstone Pediatric Therapy Center, LLC, c/o Megan Bailes, 532 O'Dell Town Road, Nettie, WV 26681. Donations to help other children with Autism will be greatly appreciated and would be an honor by Claytus.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 18, 2019