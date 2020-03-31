|
CLAYTUS MILLER, 83, of Dry Branch on Cabin Creek, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 29, 2020, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's.
Claytus was a housewife and mother but the role she most enjoyed was that of being a grandmother. Family and friends will most miss Claytus sitting on her front porch singing her gospel hymns.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Lessie Petry Mullins; husband, Okey Miller; sisters, Edith, Artie, Irene, Jo Ann, Connie and Sonoma; brothers, Clinton, Curtis, Lawrence, Howard and Melvin.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Richard "Pete" (Belinda) Mullins; grandson, Nolan Mullins; brother, Frank (Sarah) Mullins; sisters-in-law, Virgie Mullins and Betty Mullins; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic concerns and in keeping with the Federal, State and Local Health Department on social distancing, there will be no visitation and a private service will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, with HR Whittington as Celebrant. Entombment will follow in the Memorial Gardens.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 31, 2020