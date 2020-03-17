|
|
CLEMMIE "HONEY" TAYLOR, 90, of Dawes went home to be with the Lord at her home on March 15, 2020. She was born on June 16, 1929 in Panther, WV to the late Tom E. and Flossie Mounts Christian. She was also predeceased by her husband Ray E. Taylor, brothers; Lonnie Christian, Harold Christian, and a sister; Pearl Moore.
Clemmie was a loving, caring, and giving woman of God who walked the life of a true Christian woman. She was loved by all.
She is survived by her daughters; Pam Kirk (Frank), Jennifer Pullens (David), Diana Hossler (Steve), Lisa Young (Larry), son; Ernie Taylor (Pam), grandchildren; Amanda Pullens Adkins (Jammie), Sam Pullens (Stacy), Michael Kirk (Krystol), Tommy Taylor, Jessie Taylor, Joseph Pullens, Joshua Pullens, Jason Young, Katelyn Young, Lindsey Sanchez (Tristan), Brandon Lewis, 20 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to her caregiver and daughter Pam, as well as Jade Smith and Casey. Thank you to Hospice Care for their compassion and care.
Service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18 at Dawes United Methodist Church, Dawes, WV with Pastor Scott Neal officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may call from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday at the church. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 17, 2020