CLEO JAMES MIDKIFF, 71, of Alum Creek, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
He was born in South Charleston to the late Lee Odus and Myrtle Turley Midkiff. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Miller; brother, Dalton Midkiff.
Cleo was retired from Joe Holland Chevrolet with 40 years of service. He was a graduate of Duval High School, class of 1966. He was a former member of the Collis P. Huntington National Railroad Society.
Surviving are his loving wife of 41 years, Sue Midkiff; several nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law; three special little buddies, Charlie, Snicker and Oreo; and special caregiver, Clara Turley.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 21, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Dan McCormick officiating. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Midkiff family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 20, 2019