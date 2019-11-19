|
CLEO JAMES MIDKIFF, 71, of Alum Creek, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:00 pm prior to the funeral service. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Midkiff family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 19, 2019