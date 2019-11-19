Home

Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
View Map
Cleo Midkiff Obituary
CLEO JAMES MIDKIFF, 71, of Alum Creek, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:00 pm prior to the funeral service. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Midkiff family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 19, 2019
