Pastor CLETUS O. PRICE, 67, of Poca, (Heizer Creek), entered into eternal rest on August 1, 2019, at Thomas Memorial Hospice West after an extended illness.
Cletus was a 1969 graduate of Poca High School, having completed in the top 10 of his class. He completed a two-year certification in electronics from Putnam County Technical School.
After completing high school, he began working with Nick's TV and Appliance in Cross Lanes, and later had 27 years service with Republic Steel Corp., which later became Republic Container. He finished his working career in 2016, having served almost 10 years with the State of West Virginia.
Cletus was a bio vocational Pastor, having pastured threecongregations. He began his ministry in May of 1980, having been Pastor of Utah Mission Church, Kelly's Creek Community Church, and Kelly's Creek Independent Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 49 years, Barbara Blankenship Price; children, Jarrod Price (Crystal) of Charleston, Chris Price (Stacey) of Poca, and Angie Bartram (Frank) of Ona; the apples of his eye, grandchildren, Brianna Price of Poca, Logan Bartram, and Lexi Bartram of Ona, and Londyn Price of Charleston.
Friends and Family will be received 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313.
Service will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 5, at the Kelly's Creek Community Church, with Pastor Ray Humphrey and Pastor Irvin Pete Cobb officiating.
Private burial will be at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
The family would like to give special thanks to many friends and neighbors, and the host of caregivers that helped Cletus' time be more comfortable and extended. Your love and compassion has not gone unnoticed, and we are as a family eternally grateful.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to HospiceCare, St. Mary's Hospitality House, or St. Mary's in home care. The family would like to thank these organizations for their wonderful care of Cletus during his illness.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019