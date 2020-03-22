|
|
CLIFFORD HARRY McKAY, 89, of Nitro, W.Va., passed away on March 20, 2020, at his residence with family by his side.
He was born to the late Alexander J. and Virginia Lee McVey McKay on March 21, 1930.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Hope Cobb McKay.
Mr. McKay was retired from Krogers after 45 years of service as head meat cutter. He was a member of Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church. He was called to be a preacher in 1967, he later went on to pastor at Sycamore Baptist Church, Hurricane.
Left to cherish his memory are his children: John McKay (Annette), Joyce Cook (Steve), Joe McKay (Cheri), and Jim McKay (Lydia); grandchildren, Kim Sayre (Michael), Michelle Blake (Michael) Megan Wykoff (Steve), Allison McKay, Jamie Garnes (Josh), J.C. McKay; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Josh, Kaitlyn, Leah, Andrew, C.J., Spencer, Ryleigh, Clifton; Neva McClure, longtime friend.
The family would like to recognize and thank his granddaughters, Jamie and Megan, who devoted their time to provide care in the final days.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, all services will be private. The service will take place on Monday, March 23, at Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Hurricane, with Rev. Dr. John D. Smith officiating. A live-stream of the service will be available on the church website by visiting https://www.teays valleybaptist.com/live-feed/.
He will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Pauline, at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial donations be made in his name to HospiceCare 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
You may share memories with the family by visiting Mr. McKay's tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes. com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 22, 2020