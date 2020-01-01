|
CLIFFORD LLOYD SKEENS, 79, of Whitesville, W.Va., passed away at Hubbard Hospice House on Sunday, December 29, 2019, to be with The Lord and to reunite with his wife and daughter.
He was the son of the late Roy and Belva Skeens and a retired UMWA Coalminer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Skeens, and their daughter, Kathy Lynn Skeens; his parents, Roy and Belva Skeens, as well as his brother, Carl Skeens, and sister, Pearl Skeens Williams.
He is survived by his two children, Clifford (C.J.) Skeens, daughter in-law, Christina Skeens, Kimberly Skeens Medows and son in-law, David Meadows. He had two grandchildren, Katherine (Kathy) Skeens and Kelsey Meadows, as well as many step grandchildren. He was also survived by his brothers, Lee and William Skeens; his sister, Becky Skeens-Peters, as well as many nieces and nephews. He also had a beloved dog, Gracie.
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at CAMC Memorial, Whitesville EMS, Hospice, as well as Stevie Williams.
Funeral services will be held at 2 o'clock Thursday afternoon, January 2, 2020, in the Sylvester Church of God, Sylvester, with Rev. Ricky Peters, Rev. Robert Brown and friend Richard Cowley officiating. Interment in Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.
Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice.
Armstrong Funeral Home is serving the family.
Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv. com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 1, 2020